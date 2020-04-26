ComiXology's Dark Horse Manga Sale Will Get You Caught Up on Popular Series

Dark Horse Manga Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Dark Horse Manga Sale | ComiXology

Want to get invested in a manga instead of another comic book series? Until Monday, ComiXology is having a sale on its line of Dark Horse manga, so you can save up to 50% on some popular series and keep adding to the book backlog.

Of the ones I’ve seen on the list, the first two actually stuck out to me the most—Berserk and Blade of the Immortal. Berserk is pretty much the quintessential dark and violent series, and I’ve seen a lot of people sing the praises of Blade of the Immortal, enough to tempt me to pick up the first few volumes of the manga myself.

Dark Horse also publishes a number of video-game related manga, including the Fate/Zero and Danganronpa mangas. There is something here for everyone, so give the sale a look!