It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

ComiXology's Dark Horse Manga Sale Will Get You Caught Up on Popular Series

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
365
Save
Dark Horse Manga Sale | ComiXology
Dark Horse Manga Sale | ComiXology
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dark Horse Manga Sale | ComiXology

Want to get invested in a manga instead of another comic book series? Until Monday, ComiXology is having a sale on its line of Dark Horse manga, so you can save up to 50% on some popular series and keep adding to the book backlog.

Advertisement

Of the ones I’ve seen on the list, the first two actually stuck out to me the most—Berserk and Blade of the Immortal. Berserk is pretty much the quintessential dark and violent series, and I’ve seen a lot of people sing the praises of Blade of the Immortal, enough to tempt me to pick up the first few volumes of the manga myself.

Advertisement

Dark Horse also publishes a number of video-game related manga, including the Fate/Zero and Danganronpa mangas. There is something here for everyone, so give the sale a look!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stop Overheating at Night with the ChiliPAD Sleep System, now $150 Off

Balance Better with Trideer's $12 Wobble Cushion

Grab This $20 Surge Protector and Get the Wires out of the Way

Sunday's Best Deals: Nintendo Labo, Wobble Cushions, Steel Ice Cubes, and More