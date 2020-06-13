It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
ComiXology's Captain Marvel Sale Lets You Stock Up on Guardians of the Galaxy Comics

Elizabeth Henges
Captain Marvel Sale | ComiXology
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Captain Marvel Sale | ComiXology

Are you ready for the Guardians of the Galaxy ComiXology sale!? You better be, because despite this being called the “Captain Marvel sale”, almost all of these comics are about the misfit space-faring crew. Look, Captain Marvel is in some of these issues, at least! So it’s not completely inaccurate.

Like any good ComiXology deal, you can get all sorts of different Guardians of the Galaxy arcs for cheap, as well as a couple other volumes of series like the Fantastic Four. You’ll need to hurry if you’re interested, though—this sale ends on Sunday.

