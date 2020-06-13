ComiXology's Captain Marvel Sale Lets You Stock Up on Guardians of the Galaxy Comics

Captain Marvel Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Captain Marvel Sale | ComiXology

Are you ready for the Guardians of the Galaxy ComiXology sale!? You better be, because despite this being called the “Captain Marvel sale”, almost all of these comics are about the misfit space-faring crew. Look, Captain Marvel is in some of these issues, at least! So it’s not completely inaccurate.

Like any good ComiXology deal, you can get all sorts of different Guardians of the Galaxy arcs for cheap, as well as a couple other volumes of series like the Fantastic Four. You’ll need to hurry if you’re interested , though—this sale ends on Sunday.