ComiXology Now Offering 60-Day Free Trial of Their Unlimited Service

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Diamond announced a few days ago that distribution of comics will resume on May 20th and they’ve already begun taking orders from DC. ComiXology is offering a 60 free trial to their Unlimited service in the interim. But honestly, this is a great deal even if Diamond has their business together. It’s no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened shops globally. If you are in a position to support your local shop in the coming months check-in to see how they are doing also.

ComiXology is offering a great opportunity to get caught up, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Marvel and Archie series loaded up on my iPad to ease the ability to read, but you can views all these titles on your computer too. As an Unlimited member, you will also get access to exclusive deals and sales each publisher has throughout the year.

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it’s just $5.99 after that.

