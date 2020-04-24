It's all consuming.
Comixology Is Calling This a Black Widow Sale but You Should Be Reading the Winter Soldier

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Black Widow Sale | ComiXology

ComiXology is having a sale for the next week and calling it a discount on ‘Black Widow’ books. But there are none in the collection. ::shurgs:: However, one of my favorite Marvel comics of all time is and Natasha plays a very big part. Ed Brubaker’s run with the Winter Soldier is probably a top-three thing in the history of graphic novels for me. He takes such good care of Bucky by my standards. In The Longest Winter, Bucky teams up with Black Widow to uncover a slew of ex-Russian sleeper agents who have been re-activated. Butch Guice does some beautiful things with the art in the action sequences too. All four volumes are included in the sale and I can’t recommend these enough. If you’ve ever been curious about Bucky, Natasha, and even Clint (Hawkeye) this is a great place to start. Cursory knowledge should be fine.

Also in the sale is a hodge-podge of Secret Avengers books. I do really like what Warren Ellis did with this series. But my hat’s off to Ales Kot who really takes this book to new places in all three volumes. He does some fun things with Clint and Natasha plus I love the way Michael Walsh draws the Widow. Even the title of the first book tells you all, Let’s Have a Problem. Where our beloved heroes deal with three crises at once. Of all the options in this series, you can’t go wrong with this one.

