Comfort and Construction Come Together in This $35 Paramount Backpack

Paramount 24L Backpack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Paramount 24L Backpack | $35 | SideDeal



I prefer a backpack to a purse most of the time when I got out. I do live in a neighborhood where I walk everywhere so size and comfort are very important. And if you’ve been working outside you want to make sure all your valuable are safe too. This durable water-resistant backpack from Thule is 73% of f today.

Sa feEdge construction is built into the laptop section to keep said work items secure and sound. The soft interior lining will keep a tablet cozy too without damage . The bottom of this bag has welded panels for extra protection. There are lots of padded pockets for your glasses, phones, and other small delicate devices. Like I said comfort is king, Thule made sure of that and made the shoulder straps extra padded. The back panel allows for airflow too which will reduce the embarrassing back sweat mark which I totally get. Again, you want comfort and security and both of these get high marks of this Paramount backpack. Plus you save $95.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.