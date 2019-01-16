Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Let me start off by saying that we accept no responsibility or liability if you chop off the tip of your finger with this deli slicer. I didn’t run that by our lawyers, but I’m pretty sure we’re good.



Okay, with that out of the way, if you’ve got the space for it, $99 is the best price ever on this Chef’sChoice slicer by $69, and while it definitely takes up its fair share of space, you might get more use out of it than you’d expect. In addition to slicing meats as thick as you’d like, you can pull it out to use on cheese, veggies, and even bread. But again, please be careful.