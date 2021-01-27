Come On and Slam If You Want to Jam in NBA 2K21 on Xbox Series X for $43

NBA 2K21 (XSX) Screenshot : 2K Games

If you’re looking for something that’s really going to get the most out of your Xbox Series X, NBA 2K21 is the game to beat. On several occasions, I’ve been scrolling Twitter quickly and passed an image of a basketball game, only to realize it was a screenshot from a video game. For whatever reason, it looks photorealistic on new consoles, making it the real next-gen graphical powerhouse you’ve been looking for . While it’s been discounted on past-gen consoles for a b it, the Xbox Series X version is now down to $43 at Amazon. Next, I would like to see a very realistic remake of Mario Hoops 3-on-3 in this art style. That’s the dream.