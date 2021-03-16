It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Come On and SLAM, If You Want to Get NBA 2K21 for $18 on PC

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
NBA 2K21 (PC) | $18 | Eneba | Use code SHAQTINAWALLET
NBA 2K21 (PC) | $18 | Eneba | Use code SHAQTINAWALLET
Screenshot: 2K Games
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

NBA 2K21 (PC) | $18 | Eneba | Use code SHAQTINAWALLET

It’s basketball season, baby! And not because of the actual, real life. It’s because Space Jam is coming back and everyone’s mad about it. Let’s go! LeBron James is going to star in a new sequel and adults are raging about it because Warner Bros. cut the cartoon skunk that kisses women from it. Also, people are angry because Lola Bunny ... you know what, let’s not get into this. Instead, here’s something less infuriating. NBA Jam 2K21 is on sale for $18 at Eneba. Just use the code SHAQTINAWALLET at checkout and you’ll get a Steam key for the game. This game features LeBron James but also lacks playboy skunks and hot rabbits, so it’s basically a Space Jam video game.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`