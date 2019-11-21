Come Home to Clean Floors With This Roomba Deal

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

iRobot Roomba 675 | $230 | Amazon

iRobot makes some of the best robovacs around and today you can pick up the iRobot Roomba 675 for just $230.

If you’re looking for a capable, WiFi-capable robovac , this is a solid option. It’ll do well with both hardwood floors, and carpets. And, yes, it can tackle pet hair, too. This particular Roomba will run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and after that, it’ll automatically docking and recharging. That’s smart.

As far as price goes, this isn’t necessarily a doorbuster. We’ve seen it drop lower but if you’re looking for a no-frills workhorse and don’t want to wait for Black Friday, it’s a solid option.

