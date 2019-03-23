Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

iRobot makes some of the best robovacs around and today you can pick up the iRobot Roomba 640 Robot Vacuum for just $230, or about $50 its lowest price.

It’s important to note that it’s a little light on features you’d want from a robovac in 2o19, such as app-connectivity and scheduling.

Advertisement

But if you’re looking for a no-frills workhorse, this may be the time to buy. This is about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this entry-level unit.