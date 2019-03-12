Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Woot’s discounting the powerful Roomba 860 down to just $275 for a refurb. While it is still quite a bit more expensive than, say, the Eufy RoboVac 11, it boasts up to five times the sucking power of the comparable Roomba 650, so if you have kids or pets that tend to track in a lot of dirt, it might be worth the premium.

You can schedule a cleaning 7x during the week and it’ll navigate around furniture and avoid stairs. This Roomba will automatically dock and recharge, too, which is super convenient.