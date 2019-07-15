Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

iRobot Roomba Vacuum Prime Day Sale | Amazon

Prime Day is a really great time to buy a Roomba. Right now, you can choose from three different iRobot Roombas starting at just $230.

Advertisement

Choose from the $230 Roomba 690, $300 Roomba 891 and the top-of-the-line Roomba 980 for $550. Each of these three models can be controlled via app and voice control thanks to Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Home which is just super convenient.

Just note that this sale will only stick around until tomorrow, so don’t miss out.