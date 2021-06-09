It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Combining Minecraft, UNO, and $5 is the Recipe for Fun

We all love UNO and now you can play it with a Minecraft coat of paint.

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Minecraft UNO | $5 | Amazon
Minecraft UNO | $5 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Minecraft UNO | $5 | Amazon

It’s UNO baby! But now it’s got pictures of blocky pigs and chickens and snow golems on it and stuff. Evoke fear in your friends’ and family’s hearts when you play the unique Creeper wildcard which forces them to add 3 cards to their hand. Diabolical. Amazon has the Minecraft UNO deck for only 5 bucks so go ahead, light some torches on the walls, and play one of the most popular party games out there in Minecraft form.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech