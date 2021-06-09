Combining Minecraft, UNO, and $5 is the Recipe for Fun

Minecraft UNO Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Minecraft UNO | $5 | Amazon

It’s UNO baby! But now it’s got pictures of blocky pigs and chickens and snow golems on it and stuff. Ev oke fear in your friends’ and family’s hearts when you play the unique Creeper wildcard which forces them to add 3 cards to their hand. Diabolical . Amazon has the Minecraft UNO deck for only 5 bucks so go ahead, light some torches on the walls, and play one of the most popular party games out there in Minecraft form.