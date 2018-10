Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you like the idea of keeping your credit cards and phone attached at the hip, but don’t want to saddle your beautiful phone with a bulky case, this $7 CardNinja can attach right onto the back with easily-removable 3M adhesive. Once it’s attached, the elastic pouch allows it to store up to 8 cards, plus some cash, meaning you really can ditch your wallet.