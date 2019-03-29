You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Advertisement

Today on Amazon, use promo code HHQJNHB8 and clip the $1 coupon to get any of the four available colors for about $9, the best deal we’ve seen.