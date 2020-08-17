Combine Working at Home and Going to the Spa With This Shiatsu Massage Cushion Now Just $80

Triple Shiatsu Pro Massage Cushion Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Triple Shiatsu Pro Massage Cushion | $80 | Best Buy



Working at home has been a pain in the back, no really it’s actually hurting my back. This is mostly because I have a terrible chair and I’m not sitting up straight for at least three to four hours at a time. Shiatsu massagers have become a great alternative to going to the spa and getting these back kinks worked out so the only logical step is adding it to your chair. This Homedics Triple Shiatsu Pro 3D kneading massage cushion is now 47% off.



Never book a masseuse again especially if you’re worried about germs and corona at the spa. You’ll also be saving money on each visit when all you have to do is turn this baby on, sit back, and relax. This massage cushion has twelve nodes and goes in three different directions to hit your problem areas. The controller is easy to use and the 3D design allows for a comfortable fit. It’ll work with most chairs and the multidimensional kneading will straighten you out in no time.

This item ships for free.