Color or Write in Every Shade of the Rainbow With up to 57% Off King Art Supplies

King Art 36-Piece Color ed Fineliner Pens | $15 | SideDeal

King Art Fineliner Brush Pens, Nib Pens & Watercolor Pad | $29 | SideDeal

Ready to get your artistic skills polished? Or just want to de-stress after a long day where nothing really went your way (this message comes to you from my personal hotspot after my fourth unsuccessful router reset of the day)?

F irst, if you like fineliner pens and colorful options galore, c heck out these King Art 36-p iece pens in a standalone set for $15!





If you want some colorful pens, practical black nib pens, and a watercolor pad to draw on, check out this King Art se t for $29! This seems perfect for a little bit of creative and meditative time.

These deals may not last long, so don’t miss out if you’ve been needing some art supplies to get those creative juices flowing! Or, you could just use them to get your planner and bullet journal in order. Whatever you need markers for, give yourself plenty of options for colors with today’s King Art deals.

