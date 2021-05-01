It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsParenting

Color or Write in Every Shade of the Rainbow With up to 57% Off King Art Supplies

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
King Art 36-Piece Colored Fineliner Pens | $15 | SideDeal King Art Fineliner Brush Pens, Nib Pens &amp; Watercolor Pad | $29 | SideDeal
King Art 36-Piece Colored Fineliner Pens | $15 | SideDeal
King Art Fineliner Brush Pens, Nib Pens & Watercolor Pad | $29 | SideDeal
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

King Art 36-Piece Colored Fineliner Pens | $15 | SideDeal
King Art Fineliner Brush Pens, Nib Pens & Watercolor Pad | $29 | SideDeal

Advertisement

Ready to get your artistic skills polished? Or just want to de-stress after a long day where nothing really went your way (this message comes to you from my personal hotspot after my fourth unsuccessful router reset of the day)?

First, if you like fineliner pens and colorful options galore, check out these King Art 36-piece pens in a standalone set for $15!

 

G/O Media may get a commission
Everyday Scaries Bundle
4/20 EXCLUSIVE
Everyday Scaries Bundle

If you want some colorful pens, practical black nib pens, and a watercolor pad to draw on, check out this King Art set for $29! This seems perfect for a little bit of creative and meditative time.

Advertisement

These deals may not last long, so don’t miss out if you’ve been needing some art supplies to get those creative juices flowing! Or, you could just use them to get your planner and bullet journal in order. Whatever you need markers for, give yourself plenty of options for colors with today’s King Art deals.

Like what you see on SideDeal? You can get a monthly membership for $5, which nets you free shipping there and at Meh and MorningSave too. Otherwise, bundled shipping is $8 for all orders placed within one hour on the site. Happy shopping!

Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer