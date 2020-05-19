It's all consuming.
Collection of Mana Nets You Three Classic Square Games for $25

Gabe Carey
Image: Nintendo
Collection of Mana (Nintendo Switch) | $25 | Amazon

Ready to cut your teeth on another JRPG after reaching the credits in Final Fantasy VII Remake? Try three. Collection of Mana—which includes an English-translated Trials of Mana (Seiken Densetsu 3 in Japan), Final Fantasy Adventure, and Secret of Mana—is down to $25 on Amazon, 38% below the list price. Like a traditional Final Fantasy game infused with The Legend of Zelda, the Mana games are top down and feature a real-time action combat system.

You’ll complete puzzles, crawl through dungeons, learn spells, and acquaint yourself with townspeople who you can also murder. Then, if you’re so inclined, Trials of Mana was remade for Switch as well, complete with gorgeous 3D graphics and an upright third-person point of view. Depending on your party, certain plot events will differ, so choose wisely and enjoy more than 70 hours of purely fantastical bliss set to an ear worm OST you won’t be able to forget.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

