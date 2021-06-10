Collect Coins Just Like Our Dear Friend Mario Does in This $16 Coin Bank

Super Mario Bros. Question Block Coin Bank Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Super Mario Bros. Question Block Coin Bank | $16 | Amazon

I tend to just leave coins everywhere. I have several quarters, nickels, and dimes spread all around on my nightstand, my dressers, and my little table I have next to the front door where I put my keys . There are coins basically on every surface in my home wherever I happen to be standing when I decide to empty my pockets. What I need is a big ol’ question mark box like Mario probably has in his home to use as a piggy bank . What’s cool here is it plays the coin collecting sound anytime you deposit a coin. N o word yet on if you add 100 coins, it will grant you an extra life. I wouldn’t recommend testing it out.