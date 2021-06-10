It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Collect Coins Just Like Our Dear Friend Mario Does in This $16 Coin Bank

It goes ba-DING when put a coin in it. (Is that how you spell that?)

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Super Mario Bros. Question Block Coin Bank | $16 | Amazon
Super Mario Bros. Question Block Coin Bank | $16 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Super Mario Bros. Question Block Coin Bank | $16 | Amazon

I tend to just leave coins everywhere. I have several quarters, nickels, and dimes spread all around on my nightstand, my dressers, and my little table I have next to the front door where I put my keys. There are coins basically on every surface in my home wherever I happen to be standing when I decide to empty my pockets. What I need is a big ol’ question mark box like Mario probably has in his home to use as a piggy bank. What’s cool here is it plays the coin collecting sound anytime you deposit a coin. No word yet on if you add 100 coins, it will grant you an extra life. I wouldn’t recommend testing it out.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech