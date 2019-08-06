Photo: Walmart

Nothing says summer like sliding into a big, comfy, Instagram-ready Adirondack chair and enjoying the evening as the sun sets. Now, you can put them all over your patio or back yard for just $33 each, courtesy of Walmart. And if you want to enjoy them year-round, just add a fire pit.



Just note that to get free shipping, you’ll need to buy two of them to get over the $35 threshold, but you can also order online and pick one up in-store for free. They don’t come assembled, so they should fit just fine in the back of your car.