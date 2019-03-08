Winter’s coming to a close, and that means it’s high time to buy boots on sale. Several Cole Haan styles for men and women are included in today’s clearance. All of the men’s boots are going for $99 with promo code MARCHSTYLE (even the $320 2.ZERØGRAND suede Chukka), while the women’s styles vary from $79-$149 with the same code, though the sale prices are listed on the sale page.
Cole Haan's Running Some Kickin' Season-End Boot Deals
