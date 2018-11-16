Image: Zach Custer (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes, but the price tags can often make you turn your heels. So when they kick off their Black Friday (ahem, Grand Giving) sale, it’s the perfect time to act.

For a limited time, you get 30% off sitewide, including shoes, apparel, and yes, even already-discounted sale items. Their Semi-Annual sales are also 30%, but are only valid on full-price items, so you can step into some huge bargains if you play your cards right.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t recommend you check out their 2.ZERØGRANDs, as well as the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, which I just wrote about on The Inventory recently.