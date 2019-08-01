Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are many simple, inexpensive ways to make cold brew coffee, like a mason jar and nut milk bag, for example. But a dedicated cold brew maker is generally going to make the process simpler and less messy.



This 1.6 qt. cold brew jug from Primula has everything you need to make that highly caffeinated coffee you crave for just $10, including a filter basket with a removable bottom for easier cleaning. Just pour in your coffee grounds, add water, screw everything together, and stick it in your fridge for 24 hours before removing the basket.

Note: I’m not sure why it looks carbonated in the photo, and I’m also unclear why ice is present. Ignore these things.