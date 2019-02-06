Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You can get Anker’s brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $45 today with coupon on the page. But, if you want to completely Anker-ize your life, you can opt for the gift set, which includes the headphones, a travel case, a small battery pack, a cable, and cables for the flight.

These headphones run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled and double that if you’re using a wired connection. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

The prices on both the standalone headphones and gift set are the lowest we’ve ever seen. Just make sure you clip that coupon.