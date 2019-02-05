Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably don’t need a big, honking 15" MacBook Pro unless you’re doing professional, processor-intensive work that benefits from a big screen. But if that happens to describe you, Amazon’s offering the latest model for $2,400, or $400 less than buying from Apple.

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $175 coupon on the page, which combined with Amazon’s $225 list price discount, gets you to $400 off. There seem to be a couple of bugs though, so be careful. For some reason, it told me I wasn’t eligible for the coupon, and it also showed two coupons on the page (one of which wouldn’t actually clip), but once I got to checkout, the deal applied properly.