Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Bio Bidet Slim Zero-Non Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilet | $64 | Amazon

Hold on to your butts, this is the best bidet deal I’ve ever seen. Clip the $49 coupon code, to bring this $113 Bio Bidet Slim down to just $64. This compact bidet offers a ton of cool features, including a night light and a chrome plated side control level.

Advertisement

Better still, it comes with everything you need to install it, no additional attachments or plumbing required. With the T-adapter, it’ll hook up to the same water line that refills your tank. Just a quick note, this is for elongated toilet seats, so it may not be for everyone.

Let’s be clear here, this is likely a price mistake. So get yours and hope for the best.