2-Pack Nite Ize Clippable Gear Ties Photo : Amazon

2-Pack Nite Ize Clippable Gear Ties | $4 | Amazon

Nite Ize’s gear ties are usually used to manage cables, or, on the larger end, things like hoses and extension cords. But this version is unique in that it includes a small clip to attach it to a keychain or zipper, making it easy to attach small items to your person. Get a pack of two for under $4, within a few cents of an all-time low.



