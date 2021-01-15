Climb a Mountain and Be Sad With Celeste for $10 On Nintendo Switch

Celeste (Switch Digital) Screenshot : Matt Makes Games

Celeste (Switch Digital) | $10 | Amazon

If you haven’t played Celeste, it’s a good time to remedy that. The 2018 platformer title is an excellent indie that’s both tough as nails and mercifully kind. It’s reminiscent of Super Meat Boy with its precise jumps that require a mastery of movement, but it’ s more forgiving thanks to frequent checkpoints and a robust assist menu. On top of that, it’s a sincere game about depression that uses its mountain climbing premise as a metaphor for pressing on in the face of mental health struggles. It’s a moving story that’s perfect for those cold winter days. Amazon currently has the Switch digital version of the game half off at $10, so give it a whirl if that sounds like something you could use right now.