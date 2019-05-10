Graphic: Amazon

Amazon’s Treasure Truck is one of the company’s more bizarre initiatives (though perhaps less Bizarre than Bezos’ moon lander), but if you live in a city where the truck makes the rounds, you can find it to score some seriously great deals that you won’t find anywhere else. Just don’t expect to find Clickhole’s Treasure on the Treasure Truck. It is still in Hawaii.



If you live in a Treasure Truck city, you can head over to this page to clip a special $10 coupon that will save you even more on your next Treasure purchase. Just note that you’ll have to make a purchase before July 31 to get the deal.