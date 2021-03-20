Clear Your Sinuses or Get a Boost of Energy With 17% off Body Restore Shower Steamers

(15-Pack) Mint and Eucalyptus Shower Steamers | $25 | Amazon

(15-Pack) Citrus Energize Shower Steamers | $25 | Amazon

Sure, bath bombs are nice. But who has the time for a bath right now? You can bring a mini spa-like experience to your shower with some added benefits with a deal from Body Restore on Amazon right now.

If you need to clear up your nasal passages due to allergies, illness, or whatever else, you should try out these mint and eucalyptus shower steamers for $25 ($23 with subscribe and save discounts).

If you need an energizing boost in your daily shower? Body Restore has a fix for that too. These citrusy Energize shower steamers are also $25 and come in three varieties: Citrus, grapefruit, and cacao orange.

Unfortunately, it’s not on sale— But you can also grab some Bedtime Calm shower tablets with lavender essential oil for $30.