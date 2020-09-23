It's all consuming.
Clear Up Some Desk Space With a $23 Dual Monitor Arm

Quentyn Kennemer
Dual Monitor Mount | $23 | Amazon | Clip 20% coupon Single Monitor Mount | $27 | Amazon | Use code 9ALD8UGE
Monitor stands are evil. Pure EVIL. They take up so much space on your desk, especially if you prefer to double up on your workspace windows. Thankfully, you can solve it with a mounting arm, such as this two-headed monster that’s 20% off when clipping the Amazon coupon, bringing your total down to $23. If you have a single monitor, you can also grab a single arm with gas-assisted adjustments for $27, but you’ll need to apply promo code 9ALD8UGE for the discount.

Beyond space savings, these mounts offer the ultimate flexibility with full articulation. Not only can you adjust the height and tilt, but you can also switch orientations from horizontal to vertical, something coders out there especially love.

