Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 20,000 — yes, you read that correctly — items included in the promotion. For today only, the 25% off at checkout is exclusively for Nordy Club members (which, if you haven’t joined for free, what are you waiting for?); everyone else should be able to get in on the deals tomorrow.

