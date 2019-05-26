Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Update: Today’s the last day to shop these deals.

Just in time for a new season, Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 14,000 — yes, you read that correctly — items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these hike-friendly Smartwool socks, a breezy Bonobos sweater, or a seasonally appropriate floral shirt. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

