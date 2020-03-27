Clear the Air With 15% Off a TrueAir HEPA Purifier

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
TrueAir Purifier With HEPA Filter | $51 | Hamilton Beach | Use code TRUEAIR15
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
It seems like you can’t sneeze or cough these days without drawing a death stare. An air purifier may not protect you from something like, say, an airborne virus, but it can at least suck up all the tiny dust particles and pollen that keep you allergies in check. This Hamilton Beach TrueAir Purifier with HEPA filter is usually $60, but you can take 15% off with coupon code TRUEAIR15.

Like most other purifiers, it claims to capture 99% of anything as small as three microns, but unlike a lot of others, it has a permanent filter that doesn’t need replacing. If you’re tired of your daily dose of Benadryl, then this could save you a ton of headache and money in the long run.

