Clear the Air While Listening to Bops With a Winix Air Purifier

Tower Air Purifier w/ Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tower Air Purifier w/ Bluetooth Speaker | $180 | Woot



Who doesn’t need a good ol’ air purifier during these trying times? Well, for $180, you can grab a Winix tower purifier with an integrated Bluetooth speaker so you can play all the bops you want while getting the air around you as clean as it can be. The purifier has four-stage filtration for around 350sqft, which is perfect for getting dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold, and other household odors in a living room, kitchen, or large bedroom. This filter also has an air quality sensor for folks who are sensitive to other pollutants. I would grab this and play Meg Thee Stallion’s new album on it from now until forever.