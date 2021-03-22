Clear Some Shelf Space Because There's a Buy 2, Get 1 Free Games Sale at Amazon

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Image : Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I still collect p hysical games. Yeah, they’re obsolete and it makes sense to go all digital. But I love being able to lend a game to a friend when I’m done with it. That’s ethics! If you’re in the same camp, Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on lots of different media and that includes video games. Not only that, it includes some recent hits. You can grab games like Hitman 3, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Little Nightmares 2. As you can imagine, there’s lots more in there too (like the Criterion Collection edition of Eraserhead), so poke your head in and see if you can build your entire s pring gaming backlog in one go.