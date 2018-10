Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s architecture kits are always fun to build, and beautiful to put on display, and I think the Great Wall of China kit might just be the best looking one of them all. At a relatively modest 551 pieces, you’re not going to be able to see it from space, but it’s well priced today at $40.