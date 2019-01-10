Heads up! Today, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, you can strap on an OV LED Headlamp for just $12. It will keep your hands free while your eyes take in 300 lumens of light brightening 210 degrees around you. And with three modes and easy battery-powered operation, its a deal you surely can wrap your head around (or, uh, wrap around your head).
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clear Eyes, Free Hands, Can't Lose With This $12 Headlamp
Heads up! Today, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, you can strap on an OV LED Headlamp for just $12. It will keep your hands free while your eyes take in 300 lumens of light brightening 210 degrees around you. And with three modes and easy battery-powered operation, its a deal you surely can wrap your head around (or, uh, wrap around your head).