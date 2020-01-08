It's all consuming.
Clear All Of the Snow Off Your Car With This $13 Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush

Ana Suarez
Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Foam Grip | $13 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJSNOWSCPR
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Snow season is officially upon us. Have you been driving around with the same crappy ice scraper for the last five years? Get yourself something that will actually clear the snow off your car. The Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Foam Grip from Daily Steals is $13 when you use promo code KJSNOWSCPR. It has a side to brush off inches of snow pile up, a side to scrape off the ice stuck to your window, and extends to reach those tricky spots on your car.

Ana Suarez
Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

