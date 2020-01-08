Clear All Of the Snow Off Your Car With This $13 Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush

Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Foam Grip KJSNOWSCPR Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Foam Grip | $13| Daily Steals | Promo code KJSNOWSCPR

Snow season is officially upon us. Have you been driving around with the same crappy ice scraper for the last five years? Get yourself something that will actually clear the snow off your car. The Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Foam Grip from Daily Steals is $13 when you use p romo code KJSNOWSCPR. It has a side to brush off inches of snow pile up, a side to scrape off the ice stuck to your window, and extends to reach those tricky spots on your car.