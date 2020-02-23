Clean Your Home With A Robot Thanks To Today's Gold Box



ILife Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

ILife Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner Gold Box | $119 | Amazon



I’m gonna be honest with y’all — sweeping your home or apartment is annoying. You gotta get all the corners and crevices, and even bend over to pick up all the dust just to throw it out. And let’s not get started on the eternal dust underneath the furniture or the pets who insist that a broom is their only nemesis (just me then, ok). Anyway, that’s where ILife Pro Robot vacuum cleaner gold box comes into play! At $119, which is 26% off its original price, you can schedule this cleaner to pick up pet hair, dander and whatever else on hard floors. It’s also extremely self-charging, and has smart sensors so it always knows where to clean! Remember these gold boxes are only available for the day and while supplies last, so pick one up before it disappears .



