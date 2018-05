Image: Amazon

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but pressure washing your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more will make them look brand new. I bought one last year and washed years of grime off my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

This powerful Stanley model is easy to roll around on its included cart, and it will set you back less than ever today, just $154. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner.