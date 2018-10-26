Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage for tough outdoor cleaning jobs. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular GreenWorks washer down to $80 today, within a couple bucks of the best price we’ve ever seen.

Not convinced? Go check out /r/pressurewasherporn, and then report back here.