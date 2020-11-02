Vote 2020 graphic
Clean Your Butt With a Dalmo Bidet, 38% Off

Ignacia
40% Off Dalmo Elongated Toilet Seat | $18 | Amazon | Promo code VCBDX3AW 38% Off Dalmo Bidet | $19 | Amazon | Promo code NSV8LJYU
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, you can get your butt on a Dalmo Bidet and elongated toilet seat for about 40% off, bring the prices down to $19 and 18, respectively! I’ve just got on the water on the butt brigade, and I have to say it’s the cleanest ride I’ve been apart of. I honestly don’t know who has elongated toilet seats these days, but if you happen to be one, the toilet seat is also a STEAL. What are you waiting for? A clean ass is a spray (and click) away!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

