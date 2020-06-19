It's all consuming.
Clean Your Beauty Brushes You Gorgeous Filthy Animal

Sheilah Villari
Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine | $19 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Dermatologists have recommended you clean all your makeup brushes at least once a week. If you use a lot of different brushes this can seem like a mountain you’re not happy about climbing, but your skin will thank you for it. This handsfree brush cleaner and dryer from Senbowe is 15% off for the next few hours and will have your beauty tools back to sparkling in seconds.

Each brush will take about ten seconds to clean and dry. Plus it gets each item ninety-eight percent clean. This set comes with eight collars for the cleaner depending on what type of brush you need to wash. In three easy steps, you’ll get your tools back to brand new. It’s this simple: attach a brush to the spinner, pour water and soap into the bowl, dip in the brush to spin clean, and then spin dry. It runs on AAA batteries and comes with a one year warranty.

This is a lightning deal so it will only run for the next three hours or until it runs out. Free shipping for Prime members.

