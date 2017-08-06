It's all consuming.
Clean Up Your Outdoor Space With a Pair of Anker Power Tool Deals

Shep McAllister
Anker Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower | $120 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon and use code ROAVLD88
Anker Roav HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer | $120 | Amazon | Promo code ROAVLD99
Anker, noted USB battery and Lightning cable conglomerate, also makes yard tools now, and two of them are on sale for $30 off today.

First, this cordless leaf blower should obviously come in handy in the coming months, and its 36V battery is capable of generating 220 mph winds. Just remember that with great power comes great responsibility (to bag your leaves). Clip the $20 coupon and use promo code ROAVLD88 to get it for $120.

Second, Anker’s HydroClean pressure washer pumps out 2100 PSI, which is fantastic at this price. My parents got one a few months ago, and when I went to visit, a penis drawing appeared on their driveway temporarily. I’m not saying I did it with the pressure washer, but I’m not not saying that. Get it for $120 with promo code ROAVLD99, and go create your own driveway art.

Shep McAllister
