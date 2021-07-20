Clean Up Your Act with the Roomba E5, Now $70 Off

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum| $180 | Amazon

We get it. Keeping a clean house may sound like something awesome to strive for, but in practice it can be a slog. That’s why you’ve got to work smarter, not harder. Let someone else do the work — or something else.

Enlist the help of a renewed iRobot Roomba E5, now $180 from $250 at Amazon, to reduce clutter. You’re saving $70 (28% off) — a small price to pay for the privilege of having a machine clean up after you.

For the cash, you get a budget-friendly Roomba that uses adaptive sensors to navigate your home so it doesn’t keep bumping into that same chair over and over. It also includes powerful suction and rubber brushes to tangle with frustrating pet hair. Keep it on a daily or regular cleaning schedule, and it will also sense and work to eliminate the dirtier areas of your home. “Set it and forget it,” as they say, thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Though this Roomba wasn’t part of our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2021, it’s still an affordable and reliable option for anyone who needs a push in the right direction when it comes to tidying up. Suddenly, it all becomes much simpler when you aren’t the only person having to carry the burden of maintaining a neat, dirt-free home.