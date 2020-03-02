Clean up Those Inexplicable Floor Crumbs With This $20 Car Vac

Gooloo Car Vacuum Graphic : Gabe Carey

Gooloo Car Vacuum | $20 | Amazon | Promo code 9X7AOMTG + coupon

We’ve all seen ‘em. Hell, maybe you even have them yourself: *shudders* floor crumbs. Whether we’re talking Cheeto dust or half an M&M for some reason, no one is spared from the burden of crumbs inhabiting your treasured interior. That is, unless you own a Gooloo portable car vac, which is on sale for 38% off with the discount code 9X7AOMTG and by clipping the coupon on the page.



Advertisement

This admittedly basic (but inoffensive) car vac doesn’t require a whole lot of power to get running; you just have to plug it into the 12V cigarette lighter and you’re good to start cleaning up any flavor blasted mess you inflicted in your travels. Got a trail of Pop-Tart debris in a tight spot under the seat? Perhaps one of four unique nozzles will help.

For anyone like me who lives in the city and owns a car with no wall outlets in sight, this is a no-brainer. For everyone else, it’s a nice little travel companion regardless.