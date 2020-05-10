Clean Up That Quarantine Mop With Conair's Haircut Kit, Available For $53

ConairMAN 3-in-1 Chrome Haircut Kit Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

ConairMAN 3-in-1 Chrome Haircut Kit | $53 | Daily Steals | Use code KJCNAIR

So, you have the dreaded Quarantine Hair. It’s happening to all of us—my hair has faded to that see-through purple that Nintendo used on its Game Boy Color back in the day. Which is cool right now, but that’s only a step away from platinum blonde, and that’s way less cool. Anyway, if your Quarantine Hair is just something that needs a trim to be looking good again, Daily Steals can help with the ConairMAN Haircut Kit.

I don’t know why Conair had to tack MAN onto the name, but this set includes a clipper for the hair, a personal trimmer for keeping those edges clean, and a trimmer to shove up your nose and into your ears. To be honest, I didn’t think about Quarantine Nose Hair until now, and I wish I remained ignorant of it .

If you use the code KJCNAIR at checkout, you can get this three piece set (which also comes with the appropriate attachments) for $53. Not bad at all!

