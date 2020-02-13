Clean Up For Your Valentine's Day Date With This Discounted Body Groomer

Panasonic Electric Body Groomer & Trimmer for Men Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Panasonic Electric Body Groomer & Trimmer for Men | $40 | Amazon

Manscape to your heart’s content with this discounted Panasonic Electric Body Groomer and Trimmer. In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, maybe you want to look your best (see: tidiest.) This groomer’s v-shaped head promises to clean even harder to reach places easily. It’s also convenient, since you can use it with three comb attachments that can customize how much you shave off. The best part? You can use it either dry or in the shower. So, one-stop shop, baby.

This typically sells between $50-$70, so this is a great time to buy. It’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The promotion ends today, so act fast.