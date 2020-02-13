It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsGrooming

Clean Up For Your Valentine's Day Date With This Discounted Body Groomer

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
536
Save
Panasonic Electric Body Groomer & Trimmer for Men | $40 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Panasonic Electric Body Groomer & Trimmer for Men | $40 | Amazon

Manscape to your heart’s content with this discounted Panasonic Electric Body Groomer and Trimmer. In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, maybe you want to look your best (see: tidiest.) This groomer’s v-shaped head promises to clean even harder to reach places easily. It’s also convenient, since you can use it with three comb attachments that can customize how much you shave off. The best part? You can use it either dry or in the shower. So, one-stop shop, baby.

Advertisement

This typically sells between $50-$70, so this is a great time to buy. It’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The promotion ends today, so act fast.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Record Player Bundle Will Cost You Just $40

Anker's New Soundcore Strike Gaming Headsets Are, Unsurprisingly, Amazing For The Money

REI Is Having A Clearance Sale And Everything Is 50% Off

Upgrade Your Shaving Experience With This $8 4-in-1 Model