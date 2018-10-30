Graphic: MassDrop

If you have a recent Apple keyboard, or really any electronics that gather dust, you’re probably familiar with canned air, and how surprisingly expensive it can be. It turns out, there’s a better way.

The Hurricane canless air system is basically a tiny air compressor that can generate 220 mph gusts, and yes, it’s rechargeable. Each charge gets you a full 12 minutes of air, and the battery should last for at least 500 charges. That means it’ll pay for itself over time, and you’ll generate a lot less waste.

Usually priced around $110, MassDrop will sell you a kit for $85, for a limited time.